StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

BSQR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.