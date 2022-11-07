StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

