StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Down 9.3 %
EKSO stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
