StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

