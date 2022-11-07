StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.06.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 334.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

