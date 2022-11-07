StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray Price Performance

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

