StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray Price Performance
NYSE:ISR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.67.
Isoray Company Profile
