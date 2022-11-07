StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NTP stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nam Tai Property by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Nam Tai Property by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nam Tai Property by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nam Tai Property by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

