StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.06.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

