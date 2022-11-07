StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of NH stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.06.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
