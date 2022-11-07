StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
SHIP opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.85 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
