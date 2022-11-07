StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
Shares of UTSI stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.24.
About UTStarcom
Further Reading
