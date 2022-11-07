StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

