StockNews.com Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

