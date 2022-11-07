StockNews.com Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.36.
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.85.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
