StockNews.com Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

About Incyte

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

