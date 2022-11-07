StockNews.com Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

