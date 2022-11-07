StockNews.com Upgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRVS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.