StockNews.com Upgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Buy

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.75.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $435.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.16. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

