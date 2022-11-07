Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.
SSYS stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $38.14.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
