Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $479,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $1,729,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 17.6% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 396,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $265,000.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

