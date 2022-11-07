Stryve Foods (SNAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Stryve Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 145.55% and a negative net margin of 129.40%.
Stryve Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $5.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stryve Foods by 106.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.