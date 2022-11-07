Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$62.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

