SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

SSY opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.06. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

