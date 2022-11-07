Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $50,532,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,106. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

