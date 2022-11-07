Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,733 shares of company stock worth $1,996,963. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

