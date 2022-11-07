SVB Leerink Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $640.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $540.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2022 earnings at $25.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.71.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 1.9 %

HUM stock opened at $552.05 on Thursday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.