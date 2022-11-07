Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

SWMAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SWMAY opened at $10.40 on Monday. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

