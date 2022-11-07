Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNCR opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNCR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $5.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 225,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

