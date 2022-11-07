Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

