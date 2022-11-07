Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Cowen

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.9 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $155.86.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

