Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 273.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TGT opened at $159.63 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.