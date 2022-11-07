TD Securities Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$8.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTEGF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

BTEGF stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.