TD Securities Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTE. National Bankshares lowered Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.28.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.