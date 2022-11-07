TD Securities Cuts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$26.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.