TD Securities Cuts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$26.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
AETUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
ARC Resources Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.
ARC Resources Cuts Dividend
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
