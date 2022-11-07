TD Securities Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.68.

ECN Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$3.59 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.51 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.53. The company has a market cap of C$885.94 million and a PE ratio of 32.64.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. Equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Insiders purchased 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 over the last three months.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.



