TD Securities Cuts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$115.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Premium Brands Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $109.37.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

