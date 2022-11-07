TD Securities Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$60.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOY. National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.45.

Shares of TOY opened at C$33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$32.85 and a 1 year high of C$51.41.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$890.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Also, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. Insiders sold 36,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,506 over the last quarter.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

