TD Securities Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.16.

BCE Stock Down 0.4 %

BCE opened at C$61.75 on Friday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5476847 EPS for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.