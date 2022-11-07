TD Securities Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.16.

BCE Stock Down 0.4 %

BCE opened at C$61.75 on Friday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5476847 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

