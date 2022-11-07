TD Securities Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$78.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Bombardier Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Bombardier has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $43.50.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

