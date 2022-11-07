TD Securities Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$59.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLF. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.23.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$59.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$74.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.44. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

