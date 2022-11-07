TD Securities Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.16.
Equinox Gold Trading Up 19.0 %
EQX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.02.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
