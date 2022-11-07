TD Securities Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSPD. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.6 %

LSPD stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.15. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $109,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

