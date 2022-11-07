TechTarget (TTGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.93 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TechTarget Stock Performance
TTGT opened at $55.68 on Monday. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TechTarget by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.