TechTarget (TTGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.93 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TechTarget Stock Performance

TTGT opened at $55.68 on Monday. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TechTarget by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

