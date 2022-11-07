Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 0.9 %

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 124.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 538,732 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 117.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 631,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 341,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 316,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

