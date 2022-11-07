The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,984.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKGFY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($41.62) to GBX 3,468 ($40.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($61.28) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

