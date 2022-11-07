The Carlyle Group (CG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 520,480 shares of company stock worth $25,030,013 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

