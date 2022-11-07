The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €12.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.50) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.00) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.00) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($16.90) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.10) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €14.75 ($14.75) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($36.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.57.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

