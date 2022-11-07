The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $7.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.39.

NYSE ATUS opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 44.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 99.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

