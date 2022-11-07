The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $53.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:BAX opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

