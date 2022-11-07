The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $171.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

SRPT stock opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.09. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $63,986,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 685,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 460,768 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

