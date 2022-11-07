The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $30.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.08.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,816 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,369,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,167,000 after acquiring an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 602,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

