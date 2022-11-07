The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€735.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($735.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($520.00) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) price target on Kering in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($565.00) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($650.00) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($610.00) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of KER stock opened at €503.40 ($503.40) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €480.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €498.71. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($417.40).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

