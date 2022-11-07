The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $74.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

