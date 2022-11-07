The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price to $40.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.20.
CareDx Trading Down 14.5 %
NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. CareDx has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $50.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
