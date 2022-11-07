The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price to $40.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.20.

CareDx Trading Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. CareDx has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

